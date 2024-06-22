BRP Ivatan gets new skipper

THE Philippine Navy, through the Naval Task Force-61, has initiated changes in the leadership of BRP-Ivatan (LC298), which is under the operational control of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM).

Installed as the new skipper of LC298 is Lieutenant Commander Raymond Sarmiento, who replaced Commander Gelvisryan Añonuevo, the NFWM said in a statement Saturday, June 22.

Navy Captain Hilarion Cesista, the Deputy Commander for Fleet Operations and NTF-61 commander, presided over the change of command ceremony with Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., NFWM commander, as the keynote speaker.

The change of command ceremony was held on Thursday, June 20, at the officer’s club of Naval Station Romulo Espaldon that houses the headquarters of NFWM in Zamboanga City.

During the ceremony, Añonuevo was awarded the Bronze Cross Medal for his exceptional performance during maritime security operations within the NFWM area of responsibility.

Tagamolila has commended Añonuevo for his contributions to the accomplishment of NFWM’s mission.

“Commanding a Navy vessel comes with great responsibility. I remind every skipper and junior officer aspiring to command that you must brace yourself not only for commendation for your good deeds but also for facing the consequences of your mistakes as the Captain of your ship,” Tagamolila said.

The NFWM said the Landing Craft Utilities (LCU) is designed to transport troops and material to shore without the need for piers and similar facilities.

The NFWM is using the LCU, which is smaller than ocean-going Landing Ship Tanks (LST), for inter-island transport of troops and disaster relief operations. (SunStar Zamboanga)