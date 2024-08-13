BRP Jose Loor Sr. gets new skipper

THE Naval Task Force (NTF)-61 initiated changes in the leadership of BRP Jose Loor Sr. (PC390) which plays a crucial role in defending the country’s waters, the military said Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said installed as the new skipper of PC390 is Lieutenant Commander Randolph Ramiro, who replaced Commander Jay Roxas.

Captain Hilarion Cesista, deputy commander for fleet operations and NTF-61 commander, oversaw the change of command ceremony with Rear Admiral Francisco Tagamolila, Jr., Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) commander, as the keynote speaker.

The change of command ceremony was held on Monday, August 12, at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Calarian, Zamboanga City.

During the ceremony, Roxas was awarded the Bronze Cross Medal for his exceptional work in enhancing maritime security in the region.

Roxas also received a Military Merit Medal from the Littoral Combat Force of the Philippine Fleet.

The PC390 is one of the Philippine Navy's key patrol vessels, playing a crucial role in defending the country's waters.

Commissioned in 1997, the PC390 remains an important part of NFWM's efforts to secure the region.

The PC390 is the 19th ship of the Jose Andrada-class coastal patrol craft of the Philippines and is currently in active service with the Littoral Combat Force, Philippine Fleet. (SunStar Zamboanga)