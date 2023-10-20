BSKE candidates surrender loose firearms

TWELVE loose firearms were surrendered by candidates of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 to the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion (IB) in M’Lang, North Cotabato, the military reported Friday, October 20, 2023.

According to the Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), the loose firearms were presented to Mayor Russel Abunado of M’Lang in a ceremony at the municipal gymnasium in Poblacion B village on Tuesday, October 17.

The Westmincom said the presentation of loose firearms were witnessed by M’Lang Vice Alcalde Joselito Piñol; Lawyer Myla Luna, provincial election supervisor; Lieutenant Colonel Rowel Gavilanes, 90IB commander; and Police Lieutenant Colonel Realan Mamon, M’Lang chief of police.

The loose firearms that were surrendered by the candidates include four shotguns, three caliber .38 revolvers, two .9-millimiter pistols, one caliber .50 Barret Sniper rifle; and two M-79 Grenade Launchers.

The Westmincom said the surrender of the unlicensed guns is the result of the continuous efforts of the 90IB, Commission on Elections, and M’Lang Municipal Police Station to eradicate loose firearms in order to maintain peace and stability in the area and ensure a safe and secure BSKE 2023.

Major General Steve Crespillo, commander of Westmincom, commended the candidates for their cooperation in the campaign against loose firearms.

“We are thankful for those who positively respond to out call for peace, especially during this election period where we all exert efforts to eradicate election-related violence and work doubly for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the BSKE,” Crespillo said. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>