‘Buko’ outlet worker survives in broad daylight gun attack

A WORKER of a tender coconut (buko) outlet survived, although wounded in a broad daylight gun attack in Zamboanga City, the police said Thursday, January 22, 2026.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. Thursday, January 22, at Halubi Food Stall along the bypass road in Pasonanca village.

The ZCPO identified the victim as Jeffry Dela Cruz, 33, a resident of Victoria village, Zamboanga City.

Initial investigation showed that Dela Cruz was tending the food stall when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that stopped in front of the tender coconut outlet.

The police said the suspects, both clad in jacket and full-face crash helmet fled towards Cabatangan village.

The victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, was hospitalized for treatment.

The police said recovered at the crime scene were four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol.

Investigation continues to establish the motive as well as the identities of the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)