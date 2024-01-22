Burglars rob police official of gun, other valuables

A POLICE officer lost his service firearm and other valuables to burglars in his residence in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Monday, January 22, 2024.

The local police said the incident happened on the evening of Sunday, January 20, at the residence of Police Captain Mario Infante at Atis Drive in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Infante of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division discovered his service firearm and other valuables missing when he woke up at 5:30 a.m. Monday, January 22.

The other valuables Infante lost to burglars include a cellular phone, which was placed in a sling bag together with his service firearms, a .9-millimeter pistol with 10 ammunition, and a laptop.

The police said that a neighbor informed Infante that he saw a certain Jakka and a certain Nadjing, who are known thieves, bringing along a sling bag and a laptop coming from Infante’s residence.

The two suspects were seen heading towards Sitio Baliwasan Grande in Baliwasan village.

Personnel of the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 have launched a follow-up operation to arrest the two suspects and recover the stolen items. (SunStar Zamboanga)