Bus terminal night market collects P3.7M revenues

THE Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) night market, which celebrated its second anniversary Monday, September 16, 2024, reported an impressive collection of P3,769,690 in the last 11 months, surpassing by P455,460 the P3,314,230 collection recorded during the first year of its operations.

IBT supervising operations chief Rafael Derick Evangelista said Tuesday, September 17, the P3.7 million is the cumulative collection from October 1 to December 31, 2023, and January 1 to August 31, 2024, or a period of 11 months.

The collection includes rental fees of P3,098,240 and parking fees of P671,450, according to Evangelista.

He said the IBT night market collection during the first year of its operation totaled P3.3 million covering the period September 16 to December 31, 2022 to January 1 to September 30, 2023.

The amount included rental fee collection of P2,639,400 and parking fee collection of P674,830.

Evangelista said that combining the first and second year collections, the total amount revenues reached P7,083,920 of which P5,737,640 were rental fees and P1,346,280 were parking fees.

He said the sustained revenue collection performance is credited to the joint effort of the IBT and City Treasurer’s Office personnel, whose hard work and commitment help ensure accurate collection of fees. (SunStar Zamboanga)