Business registration, renewal starts January 5

BUSINESS registration and renewal for 2026 will start Monday, January 5, until January 20 at the new Business One-Stop-Shop (Boss) building at Plaza del Pilar in Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City.

Benjie Barredo, Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) chief, said processing of applications will commence after the inauguration of the new Boss building.

Barredo said Mayor Khymer Olaso will lead the inauguration of the new building at 8 a.m. Monday, January 5.

Barredo said agencies involved in the Boss, with support from the Computer Services Division, have been setting up operations in the Boss’s permanent home.

He said business registration and renewal will utilize both the electronic Boss and face-to-face transactions.

He added that the primary goal of the Boss is to bring all relevant government agencies and city departments together in one location to provide a faster, simpler, and more efficient experience for entrepreneurs. (SunStar Zamboanga)