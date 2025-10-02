SM City Mindpro joins Hermosa Festival 2025

SM CITY Mindpro joins the entire city in celebrating Fiesta Hermosa 2025, the grandest and most colorful festival in the region, in honor of Nuestra Señora La Virgen del Pilar.

True to its commitment to bring communities together, SM proudly unveils a vibrant lineup of festivities that showcase the rich culture, artistry, and joyful spirit of Zamboangueños during the opening salvo held on October 1, which was graced by City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso.

The month-long celebration at SM City Mindpro officially kicks off with the Vibrant Hermosa Centerpiece at Level 4 Activity Area from October 1 to 28. Mallgoers will be welcomed by a stunning visual display inspired by Zamboanga’s colorful traditions, highlighting the city’s cultural pride and faith. This iconic setup will serve as a perfect backdrop for family gatherings, photos, and festive moments.

Shoppers can also indulge in local finds at the Hermosa Fest Bazaar from October 3 to 28, where local entrepreneurs and artisans showcase a wide array of delicacies, handicrafts, fashion, and proudly Zamboangueño products. This initiative not only celebrates creativity but also supports the growth of MSMEs in the region.

Adding a fresh twist to the celebration, SM City Mindpro will host the Swifties Listening Party on October 5, a special gathering for music lovers, bringing together Zamboangueño fans for a fun-filled night of friendship, beats, and celebration.

Fashion takes center stage with the Fiesta Hermosa Fashion Show featuring Badju and Mascota on October 6. This much-awaited showcase puts the spotlight on Zamboanga’s unique fashion identity, blending tradition and elegance in a spectacular runway display.

“SM City Mindpro is more than just a shopping destination – it is a home where culture and community come together. Through the Vibrant Hermosa Festival, we celebrate Zamboangueño traditions while also creating meaningful experiences for families and friends to enjoy,” said Lester Tantoco, SM Supermalls Regional Operations Head for Mindanao 3.

The Hermosa Festival is deeply rooted in the faith and culture of Zamboanga City, and SM City Mindpro’s celebration is its way of honoring the city’s patroness while giving Zamboangueños memorable moments to treasure.

From festive displays to cultural showcases, bazaars to music and fashion, SM City Mindpro promises that this year’s celebration of Hermosa Festival will be a feast of colors, creativity, and community spirit. (PR)