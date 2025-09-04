SM Store Mindpro offers exclusive treat for Tawi-Tawi residents this September

SM Store Mindpro is bringing an exclusive shopping treat to valued residents of Tawi-Tawi. From September 1 to 30, 2025, Tawi-Tawi shoppers can enjoy P200 OFF with a minimum P2,500 single-receipt purchase, simply by presenting valid proof of residency.

This limited-time offer is available for both in-store shopping and through the SM Store Personal Shopper service, making it more convenient for Tawi-Tawi residents to enjoy their everyday essentials and favorite finds at a discount.

Promo exclusions apply. Full details are available at cashier stations.

For inquiries and personal shopping assistance, contact SM Store Mindpro at 0917 837 5290.

SM Store – Your Every Day Store.