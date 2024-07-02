Businessman-cum-teacher killed in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in a gun attack by motorcycle-riding gunman in Zamboanga City, the local police said Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The local police said the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at a subdivision in Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

The local police identified the fatality as Sheikh Abdelhajer Amanun Saliddin, 41, a businessman who is at the same time a teacher of Islamic studies.

Investigation showed Saliddin was standing outside the office just beside his residence when an unidentified gunman aboard a motorcycle arrived and repeatedly shot him.

The suspect sped off upon seeing the victim fell on the ground.

The police said responding Emergency Medical Staff arrived and declared the victim dead.

The police believed the motive of the incident is personal grudge.

The police said to establish the identity of the suspect behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)