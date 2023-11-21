Businessman killed, guard wounded in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed, while his bodyguard survived although wounded in a gun attack by two motorcycle-riding gunmen in Basilan province, the police reported Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The police said the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, along the highway in Sitio Singco, Ubit village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

The police identified the fatality as Marc Jerick Bansalan, 33, a resident of Sitio Palar in Tabu village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan.

Wounded was Bansalan's bodyguard, Nelson Rivero, 41, a security guard and a resident of Binuangan village, Isabela City.

Investigation showed the victims were aboard on a motorcycle traveling to Lamitan City coming from Isabela City when they were repeatedly shot by two unidentified gunmen aboard on another motorcycle that tailed them.

The police said Bansalan died instantaneously while Rivero, though wounded, managed to escape. He was brought to the hospital for treatment.

One of the two gunmen grabbed the bag of Bansalan containing undetermined amount of money and sped toward Isabela City.

The police recovered from the crime scene 13 empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and two spent shells of .9-millimeter pistol.

The police are conducting an in-depth probe to establish the identities of the gunmen. (SunStar Zamboanga)