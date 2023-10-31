Businessman killed in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed by riding-in-tandem while on the way to cast his vote in an east coast village in Zamboanga City, the police reported Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the fatality as Rodolfo Castro, 59, who is into gravel and sand business.

Lorenzo said that Castro was shot and killed around 7:25 a.m. Monday, at Purok 3 in Cabaluay village.

Lorenzo said investigation showed that Castro was driving his motorcycle on the way to cast his vote in Lapakan village when fatally shot by one of two men riding tandem on another motorcycle that tailed the victim.

He said that Castro was hit in the head and died on the spot. The suspects sped off towards the city proper.

He said recovered from the crime scene were three empty shells of .9-millimeter pistol.

He said the Zamboanga City Police Station 3 is conducting an in-depth probe over the incident.