Businessman killed in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in a gun attack by a riding-in-tandem gunman in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, January 19, 2024.

The local police identified the fatality as Noel Alvarez, 58, a resident of Sitio Shalum in San Roque village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the gun attack happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, January 18, at the diversion road in Cabatangan village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Alvarez driving home coming from a cockpit in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City when he decided to stop and buy fish from vendors along the side of the road.

The police said that two men, riding tandem on a motorcycle, suddenly appeared. The back rider shot Alvarez after the victim boarded his vehicle, just as he was about to continue driving home.

Alvarez, who was hit in the neck, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, according to the police.

Recovered from the crime scene were two empty shells of caliber .45 pistol.

The police continue the investigation to establish the motive and the identities of the suspects who fled after the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)