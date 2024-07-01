Businessman killed in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed in a gun attack by riding in tandem gunmen in Zamboanga City, the local police said Monday, July 1, 2024.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said the incident happened around 7:35 a.m. Monday, July 1, along Estrada Street in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPO identified the fatality as Francis Gerald Ang, 41, a resident of Talisayan village, Zamboanga City and the owner of BT Express Auto Supply.

Investigation showed that Ang was busy attending his shop when the suspects aboard a motorcycle with no registered plate arrived and repeatedly shot the victim.

The police said the victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The police said the suspects sped off towards the direction of Don Alfaro Street in Barangay Tetuan.

Recovered at the crime scene were three empty shells of caliber .45 pistol and one bullet.

The police believe the motive of the incident was personal grudge. (SunStar Zamboanga)