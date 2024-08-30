Businessman killed, pal unscathed in drive-by gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed while another was unscathed in a broad daylight drive-by gun attack in Zamboanga City, the police said Friday, August 30, 2024.

The local police identified the fatality as Ferdinand Monterina, 53, who is into construction business. Unscathed was identified as Martin Manuel, 25.

The local police said the incident happened around 11:57 a.m. Friday, August 30, along the bypass road in Lunzuran village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed that Monterina was driving a Sports Utility Vehicle on the way home together with Manuel when repeatedly shot by the suspects aboard two motorcycles.

The police said Monterina died on the spot while Manuel was unscathed as he managed to jump off the vehicle.

The suspects sped towards Tumaga village after the incident, the police said.

The local police continue the conduct of investigation to determine the motive and the identities of the suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)