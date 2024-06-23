Businessman killed, wife unscathed in gun attack

A BUSINESSMAN was killed while his wife was unscathed in a gun attack in Zamboanga City, the police said Sunday, June 23.

The local police identified the fatality as Renante Eugenio Salazar, 38, a resident of Sitio Pangulayan in Tolosa village, Zamboanga City.

Salazar is into the business of wholesale and retail of vegetables. The police did not identify victim’s wife, who was unharmed.

The police said the incident happened around 7:38 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the bypass road in Pasonanca village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Salazar and his wife were already closing their store when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem in a motorcycle that suddenly appeared.

The police said Salazar expired around 9:59 p.m. while being treated at a private hospital.

The police learned the suspect sped towards the Tumaga-Luzuran portion of the bypass road.

Two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol were recovered at the crime scene, the police said.

The police said investigation continues to establish the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)