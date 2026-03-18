Businessman killed, wife unscathed in Zamboanga drive-by shooting

A BUSINESSMAN was killed, while his wife survived unscathed in a drive-by shooting incident along the east coast highway in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

The police identified the fatality as Joel Evangelista, a resident of Lower Tungawan village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat Highway in Manicahan village, 23 kilometers east of Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed the Evangelista couple was aboard a pick-up truck on the way home to Tungawan when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem on a motorcycle that got abreast the victims' vehicle.

Joel was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Manicahan Village Chairperson Erolyn Barredo said over the radio that Joel was already unresponsive when rushed to the hospital by responding paramedics.

Joel's wife was traumatized, though unscathed during the incident. The suspects immediately sped off.

The police said investigation continues to determine the motive and identify the gunmen. (SunStar Zamboanga)