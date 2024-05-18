Businessman nabbed, P108.8-M shabu seized in anti-drug sting

AUTHORITIES have arrested a businessman and seized some P108.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jynleo Bautista, CIDG-Zamboanga City officer-in-charge, identified the arrested businessman as Alnasher Mudah, 42, a resident of Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City.

Bautista said Mudah was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:45 p.m. Friday, May 17, along Governor Camins Road in Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

Bautista said seized from Mudah were some 16 kilograms of suspected shabu packed in 16 transparent plastic packs worth P108.8 million, 16 bundles of boodle money, a cellular phone, illegal drug paraphernalia, and a vehicle.

Bautista said Mudah was detained in preparation for the filing of charges against the latter for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said Mudah was arrested in a buy-bust operation launched by joint personnel of CIDG-9, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Zambanga City Police Office and Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula.

“The confiscation of P108 million worth of shabu and the apprehension of the suspect represent yet another significant blow to the illegal drug trade in Zamboanga City,” said Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, extending his heartfelt commendation to all the diligent policemen, and the PDEA operatives, who worked tirelessly to achieve such commendable results in the relentless fight against illegal drugs.

“We remain resolute in our determination to cleanse our streets of illicit substances and to hold accountable those who seek to profit from the suffering of others,” Masauding added.

Friday night’s arrest of the businessman and confiscation of P108.8 million worth of suspected shabu was the second biggest drug haul by authorities here in Zamboanga City this month of May.

The first biggest drug haul was on May 2 at Salam Drive, Purok 1, in Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

Four suspects were arrested during the drug haul in Mampang village. (SunStar Zamboanga)