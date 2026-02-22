Businesswoman arrested, P1.9-M substandard electronic devices seized

LAWMEN arrested a businesswoman and seized P1.9 million worth of counterfeit electronic devices during an operation in Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-9 (CIDG-RFU-9) identified the suspect as alias Cara, 20.

The CIDG-RFU-9 said Cara was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, in Poblacion, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay. The CIDG said Cara possessed electronic devices not type-approved by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), rendering the items substandard and illegal under consumer protection standards.

The CIDG said the suspect was arrested for violation of Republic Act (RA) 7394, the Consumer Act of the Philippines. The CIDG Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Field Unit conducted the operation with the NTC and Ipil municipal police.

CIDG Director Police Major General Robert Morico II said the regional and provincial units successfully stopped the trade of products lacking required government certifications.

Morico said the CIDG will enforce laws to protect consumers and act against violators. He said the public should check for the NTC seal and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) certification before buying products. Morico said citizens should report illegal activities to the CIDG. (SunStar Zamboanga)