Businesswoman hurt in gun attack, son unscathed

A BUSINESSWOMAN survived although wounded while her son was unscathed in a gun attack in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the police said Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Lamitan City police identified the victim as Jocelyn Lumata, 51, a resident of Sengal village in that city. The police did not identify Lumata’s son.

The police said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday, April 12, along the highway in Limook village, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Investigation showed that Lumata was driving her motorcycle with her son as a back rider when repeatedly shot by one of two men riding tandem on another motorcycle that tailed them up to the highway of Limook village.

Lumata was hit in her hip and left thigh and was rushed to Lamitan District Hospital for treatment. The suspects sped off after shooting the victim.

The police of Lamitan City were still investigating to determine the identities of the suspects behind the incident. (SunStar Zamboanga)