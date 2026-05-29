BYC deploys 5 youth volunteers for immersion in Tawi-Tawi

FIVE Bangsamoro youth volunteers are undergoing a 22-day public service immersion after being formally deployed in government offices in Tawi-Tawi on May 20, 2026.

Two of the five volunteers were assigned to the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform, while the remaining three were deployed to the Office of the BYC Commissioner for Tawi-Tawi Pratima Sabal-Samsaraji, where they have started assisting in administrative and operational tasks.

“This deployment marks the official commencement of the volunteers’ engagement under the BYVP (Bangsamoro Youth Volunteer Program), providing them with opportunities to contribute to public service, strengthen their leadership capacities, and support government operations within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm),” the Bangsamoro Youth Commission (BYC)-Tawi-Tawi said in a statement Friday, May 29.

The BYC-Tawi-Tawi said that the volunteers, prior to deployment, have completed preparatory capacity development training and onboarding sessions covering Bangsamoro governance, leadership, professional ethics, data privacy, and other competencies for public service readiness.

Each volunteer will receive P11,600 allowance covering food, transportation, and honorarium.

Under the program, a total of 22 volunteers from across Barmm are currently deployed to various agencies following a rigorous application and interview process.

The BYC congratulated the volunteers and expressed confidence that the program will further strengthen youth participation in governance and public service in Barmm.

The BYC said the deployment forms part of second cohort of BYVP, a flagship initiative of the BYC that provides young people opportunities to engage directly in public service, strengthen leadership capacities, and contribute to governance and community development in the region.

The first cohort of the program was conducted in early 2025, involving 24 out-of-school youth who underwent capacity building and hands-on experience in key regional offices of the Bangsamoro Government. (SunStar Zamboanga)