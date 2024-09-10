CAAP: New air service serves Cebu, Zambo, Jolo routes

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP)-Zamboanga International Airport (ZIA) announced that a new airline is now serving the Cebu-Zamboanga-Jolo route and vice-versa.

The CAAP said the Leading Edge Air Services Corporation (LEASCOR) held its inaugural flight, celebrated with a traditional Water Cannon Salute, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The CAAP said LEASCOR service features the ATR-72 aircraft, renowned for its efficiency and reliability in regional travel.

“Operating twice a week, the route is designed to enhance connectivity and provide greater convenience for air travelers across the region,” CAAP-ZIA said in a statement.

It said the flight routes will include Cebu to Zamboanga, Zamboanga to Jolo, Jolo back to Zamboanga, and finally, Zamboanga to Cebu.

CAAP said LEASCOR plane will depart Cebu to Zamboanga at 6 a.m.; Zamboanga to Jolo at 8:23 a.m.; Jolo to Zamboanga at 10:14 a.m.; and, Zamboanga to Cebu at 12 p.m. (SunStar Zamboanga)