Cadac rushes completion of 'Balay Silangan'

THE Zamboanga City Government, through the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Cadac), is rushing up the completion of the perimeter fence and requirements for the operationalization of the newly constructed “Balay Silangan,” a rehabilitation facility exclusively for drug pushers, in Pasonanca village, Zamboanga City.

This, as City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) chief Socorro Rojas urged to expedite the construction of the facility’s perimeter fence, water and light connections, refurbishing, manpower and training of staff so that “Balay Silangan” can be open the soonest time possible.

The facility can accommodate 25 people (drug pushers only) for a three-month stay-in rehabilitation period.

Mayor John Dalipe, who chairs Cadac, said that appropriation for the perimeter fence has been included in the upcoming Supplemental Budget.

However, Dalipe said the funds for the construction of the road leading to the facility are still pending approval of the City Budget Office.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, Zamboanga City Police Office director, reported to Cadac its anti-illegal drug operation accomplishments with a staggering amount of P215.919 million worth of shabu confiscated and 12 drug personalities arrested in eight operations.

In addition, Molitas said they conducted 69 anti-drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 88 drug personalities and confiscation of 714.098 grams of shabu with a total market value of P4.855 million.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency reported a total of P264.412 million of shabu confiscated in four big-time operations in April and May with seven personalities arrested. (SunStar Zamboanga)