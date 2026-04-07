Campaign vs loose firearms intensified in Maguindanao del Norte

TWELVE high-powered firearms were voluntarily surrendered by residents in the town of Datu Paglas, Maguindanao del Norte as a result of the government’s intensified campaign against illegal weapons in the Bangsamoro region, officials said Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

Brigadier General Omar Orozco, commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, said the loose firearms were surrendered in a ceremony Monday, April 6, in the town of Datu Paglas.

Orozco said the firearms that were voluntarily surrendered include nine M1 Garand rifles, one M14 rifle, one M1 Carbine Rifle, and one M2 Carbine Rifle.

He said the surrendered weapons were brought to the headquarters of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion in Tual village, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat for proper documentation and disposition.

“This step is in line with the Whole-of-Nation Approach of the national government which aims to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons and strengthen peace and order in the community,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry Division and Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central assured that they will continue to engage with local governments and other stakeholders to encourage more individuals to voluntarily surrender their weapons.

At the same time, Cagara said that security monitoring and coordination are also being strengthened to prevent the resurgence of illegal weapons in the area.

Cagara emphasized the importance of cooperation between every sector of society in maintaining peace.

“The voluntary surrender of weapons is clear proof of the growing trust of our countrymen in the government and our military. This is an important step towards a safe, orderly, and prosperous community,” Cagara said in a statement.

“We continue to call on everyone to join the cause of peace to completely end violence and chaos in our area,” he added.

He said the 6ID continues to stand by its commitment to be a partner of the people in promoting peace, order, and prosperity in its area of operations.

The surrender ceremony of the loose firearms was witnessed by Datu Paglas Mayor Ibrahim Paglas IV, the Barangay Chairpersons of the town, and Police Captain Lucky Seigfred Sibayan, Datu Paglas police chief. (SunStar Zamboanga)