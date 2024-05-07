Carnap suspect killed; 2 cohorts arrested

A SUSPECTED carnapper was killed while two others were arrested following a shootout in Sultan Kudarat, the Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) said Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The APC-WM identified the slain suspected carnapper as a certain Ari and the two arrested suspects as a certain Lukman and Oman.

The APC-WM said the shootout happened in Suben village, President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat on Monday, May 6.

The APC-WM said the shootout ensued after one of the three suspects pulled a handgun prompting the pursuing policemen to retaliate which resulted in the death of Ari.

The policemen launched a pursuit operation after the suspects forcibly took the motorcycle of a motorist in Suben village, according to the APC-WM.

The police said recovered from the suspects were a caliber .45 pistol; one homemade 12-gauge shotgun; a homemade pistol, and a motorcycle.

Police Brigadier General Percival Augustus Placer, Police Regional Office-12 director, commended the swift and timely response of the police force against crime incidents—a manifestation of Police Regional Office Soccsksargen's (PRO 12) proactive stance towards ensuring the safety of the people and the security of their properties.

“To our men on the ground, keep in mind that your bravery and perseverance in running after criminals do not go unnoticed. Thus, continue the display the excellence in the performance of all your duties,” Placer said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)