Case filed vs 2 suspects in attempted gun slay

THE Zamboanga City Police Station 3 (ZCPS3) has filed a case of frustrated murder against two suspects behind the October 11 attempted gun slay of a motorcycle taxi driver in Zamboanga City, the police reported Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Police Major Benzar Bairulla, ZCPS3 chief, said the case was filed before the City Prosecutor’s Office around 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 13, against the suspects, Arvin Gonzales, 44, and Jonathan Lazareno, 32, both residents of Cacao village, this city.

Bairulla said that Gonzales and Lazareno were arrested in a follow-up operation around 5:25 p.m. on October 11 in Cabaluay village a few hours after the incident.

The victim, Marchel Napalcruz Dela Cruz, 33, was allegedly shot by the two arrested suspects around 2:38 p.m. of October 11 in the vicinity of a cemetery in Cabaluay village, Zamboanga City.

At the time of the incident, Dela Cruz was driving his motorcycle coming from Cacao village when he was waylaid by the suspects.

Dela Cruz sustained a gunshot wound on his left arm and was rushed to the hospital by village watchmen.

The responding policemen recovered from the crime scene two empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol.

Meanwhile, Bairulla said the two arrested suspects remained in the custody of ZCPS3 as they availed their rights for preliminary investigation by signing a waiver. (SunStar Zamboanga)