Casual dining spots to try at SM City Mindpro

WHEN it comes to casual dining in Zamboanga, SM Supermalls brings together a flavorful mix of restaurants that celebrate the city’s rich and diverse food culture. Whether you’re in the mood for international flavors, comforting local favorites, or exciting new bites, these dining destinations at SM City Mindpro promise a satisfying experience for every foodie. Check out these must-visit spots that turn every casual day into a delicious adventure.

Dig into a feast of delish Halal Moro cuisines at Bay Tal Mal

Perfect for adventurous foodies, Bay Tal Mal offers a dining experience that’s both exotic and deeply satisfying. This restaurant serves an array of Halal Moro cuisine—from savory chicken, beef, and seafood specialties to indulgent pamunglaws (desserts) and more. Among the crowd favorites are the Latal, a set of various Tausug specialty dishes; the Kuning Rice Platter, rice cooked with coconut milk and turmeric; and the Mee Goreng, a savory stir-fried noodle dish. For dessert, don’t miss the Daral, a Tausug-style crepe filled with sweetened coconut meat, best enjoyed with a warm cup of coffee.

Where to find it: 4th Level.

Enjoy homestyle comfort food you'll love at Casa Velyn

For those who love homegrown flavors, Casa Velyn serves up an authentic mix of Filipino and Spanish-inspired food offerings. Their menu celebrates local cuisine with an exciting twist—from savory seafood dishes to hearty ‘ulam’ picks that taste just like home. One of the standouts in their food selection is the Paella Marinara, a mouthwatering meal that’s packed with fresh seafood. Each spoonful is infused with a savory essence of saffron-seasoned rice and aromatic spices, with succulent prawns, clams, squid, and crab. This signature dish is perfect for sharing or savoring solo, bringing the warmth of home-cooked comfort and coastal freshness to your table.

Another bestseller at Casa Velyn is the Chavacano Dinuguan, a hearty Pinoy-favorite stew made with tender pork simmered in a thick, flavorful sauce. This dish stands out for its rich and comforting taste, enriched with fragrant spices and a distinct Chavacano twist. It’s a must-try for those craving authentic local flavors, and is best enjoyed with warm rice or puto.

Where to find it: 4th Level.

Savor a delectable fusion of Filipino-Mexican cuisines at La Salsa

Add a little zest to your casual foodie adventure at La Salsa, where Filipino-Mexican flavors take the spotlight. This restaurant serves up appetizing dishes that bring fun and flair to every meal. If you’re in the mood for tacos, add the La Carnitato your must-try list. It’s a delightful creation that captures the authentic Latin comfort food. Featuring savory beef filling wrapped in warm tortillas and topped with fresh ingredients and sauces, each bite offers a balance of richness and crispiness with a touch of zest.

For a truly satisfying pick, try the Pollo Asado Solo, a grilled boneless Mexican BBQ chicken that boasts rich, tangy flavors in every bite. Served with a hearty side and La Salsa’s signature sauce, each piece of tender, marinated chicken is flame-grilled, sealing in its juicy, irresistible flavor. La Salsa is the perfect spot to enjoy a lively, flavor-packed meal that pairs perfectly with good company and great vibes.

Where to find it: Ground Level.

From Halal-certified specialties and all-time Filipino favorites to bold Latin-inspired dishes, SM City Mindpro is home to casual foodie spots that serve up a vibrant mix of cuisines to love. Whether you’re exploring new flavors or catching up with friends, these restaurants promise to make every bite worth the visit. Discover more exciting dining destinations, flavorful finds, and must-try experiences at SM, where a #NewEraOfUniqueFinds awaits. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media.

SM Supermalls #NewEraOfUniqueFinds

Curated for your best life, SM Supermalls’ New Era of Unique Finds elevates every shopper’s experience as the ultimate destination with lifestyle and special offerings. We bring together a curated selection of exciting finds to suit every taste. From must-have collectibles and trendy finds to delicious bites, pet essentials, stylish outfits, chic accessories, and practical everyday picks — discover all the treasures worth adding to your haul. Uncover your next unique find at SM Supermalls.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @smsupermalls on social media. (PR)