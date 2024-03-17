CDRRMO tankers, lorries deliver water to villagers

WATER tankers and lorries of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) have been deployed to the villages to supply water to residents amidst the El Niño phenomenon.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe ordered the deployment of water tankers and lorries to help alleviate the plight of the residents amidst the El Niño phenomenon that caused the Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) to impose a rationing scheme.

The villages served include Campo Islam, San Jose Gusu, Calarian, Sinunuc, Maasin, Cawit, Tulungatung, Arena Blanco, Mampang, Talon-Talon and Kasanyangan.

Dalipe said Sunday, March 17, that the deployment of the water tankers and lorries in the east and west coast areas is every other day.

Earlier, the ZCWD imposed a 12-hour water rationing scheme daily and shifted to an every other day schedule starting last week as the water level continued to drop due to the prolonged dry spell.

Dalipe appealed to all the residents to conserve water and help one another.

“It is by coming together during this challenging time that we build a stronger and more resilient Zamboanga,” Dalipe added. (SunStar Zamboanga)