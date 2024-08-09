Cebuana motovlogger visits Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe invited Cebuana motovlogger Rica Cabarrubias, popularly known as Jet Lee, to participate in the activities of the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival in October this year.

Zamboanga Hermosa is the grandest festival of Zamboanga City. The highlight is the feast of Our Lady of the Pillar, the city’s most revered patron saint, on October 12.

Dalipe made the invitation when Cabarrubias visited Zamboanga City on Thursday, August 8, 2024, as part of her advocacies to travel around the country to promote beautiful places for tourism, on two wheels.

Cabarrubias travelled to Zamboanga in her CF Moto 800 motorcycle from Cebu via cities of Dumaguete, Dapitan, and Dipolog.

Cabarrubias is also named Ambassadress of the Land of Transportation in Central Visayas.

“As an LTO ambassadress, I use my voice, social media platform for their awareness to preserve the value of lives of my fellow riders, encouraging everyone to think safely and act responsibly,” she said.

Cabarrubias is also known as Transcentral Highway Princess of Cebu, as she frequents the area to practice her daredevil stunt and motorcycle skills.

Dalipe warmly welcomed Cabarrubias in City Hall and thanked her for her efforts to help promote tourism in the country.

Motorcycle tourism is a campaign spearheaded by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines (TPBP), the marketing and promotion arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

It focuses on boosting domestic tourism with motorcycle riders becoming domestic tourism ambassadors to aid the country in promoting fun and safe travel around the country. (SunStar Zamboanga)