Celebrate Mom’s Day with delectable delights and ultimate mom-tastic gifts from SM City Mindpro

MOTHER'S Day is here, and it's time to celebrate the real-life wonder women who raised us! This #SuperMom’s Day, show your appreciation for the most special woman in your life with a feast fit for a queen! SM City Mindpro is rolling out the red carpet with exciting food deals and delectable delights that will make this occasion truly memorable. Whether you're planning a cozy family brunch or a lavish dinner, SM's food offerings have got you covered.

Go Lokal!

Start the day right with a sumptuous meal at SM's local restaurants. From her favorite “paella” to her cravings of “chicken sambal”, the diverse menu offerings cater to her palate promises a delightful experience.

Gourmet Galore

For those looking to elevate their Mother's Day celebration, indulge in gourmet delights at SM's fine dining restaurants. From succulent steaks to delicate seafood dishes, each bite is a symphony of flavors crafted to perfection. Take advantage of special discounts and complimentary drinks to add a sweet touch to your meal.

Sweet Temptations

No celebration is complete without something sweet to cap it off. Treat Mom to artisanal pastries, decadent cakes, and creamy desserts available at the “Bake Fair by MOM” located at the Level 4 activity area. Enjoy exclusive Mother's Day offers as well on selected confections, making every bite a delightful experience.

Family Fun

Make the Mom’s Day a family affair with fun activities and entertainment at SM's dining destinations. From live music performances to interactive activities, there's something for everyone to enjoy while creating cherished memories together.

Gifts of Gratitude

Show Mom how much she means to you with thoughtful gifts from SM's specialty stores. Choose from a wide array of curated gifts, including gourmet hampers, spa packages, and personalized keepsakes, to express your love and appreciation in a meaningful way.

This Mother's Day, let SM City Mindpro be your partner in creating unforgettable moments filled with love, laughter, and delectable delights. Join us in celebrating the extraordinary women who make our lives brighter every day. Cheers to Moms everywhere! (PR)