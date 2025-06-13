Celebrate your SuperDad at SM this June!

FATHER'S Day is here, and SM City Mindpro is pulling out all the stops to make it SuperFun for SuperDad! Whether he’s a foodie, a gamer, a big bike enthusiast, or just in need of some serious relaxation, something exciting is waiting for him (and the fam!) at your favorite SM mall.

Let’s make this Father’s Day the most epic one yet. Here are ways you and Dad can turn up the fun only at SM.

Feast like a king! Have a SuperFeast for SuperDads (June 13–22)

Let the bonding begin—one bite at a time. From steaks and ribs to ramen and cold brews, treat Dad to his favorite hearty meals at participating restaurants. Check out exclusive dining deals and drool-worthy promos via SM Deals and the SM Malls Online app. Level up mealtime with a SuperFeast!

Game on! Calendar a PlayDate with your SuperDad (June 13–22)

Ready, player Dad? Grab the kids and dive into epic esports battles on big screens, or enjoy a full-on game day at SM’s Game Park attractions. Shoot hoops, get competitive on the arcades, or have a friendly match of virtual racing, surely, it’s going to be Dad’s turn to win the day.

Treat him like a champ with SuperDads Me-time treats (June 13–22)

This Father’s Day, allow your SuperDad to take a breather. Whether it’s a sleek haircut, a relaxing massage, or a shopping spree for golf gear or collectibles, this is HIS moment.

Score exclusive deals on Dad’s fave hobbies and go-to grooming picks through SM Deals, because even superheroes need a little bit of time off and self-care.

Celebrate the BEST DAD EVER at SM Store! (June 13–15)

Discover the perfect gift that says “thank you” in the most thoughtful way this Father’s Day. From power tools to office essentials to stylish shirts, shoes, and more — SM Store got surprises he’ll love. Visit SM Store Mindpro on June 13 to 15 and make Dad’s day extra special!

Ask for Blessings for your SuperDads (June 15, Sunday)

Feel the love and gratitude with a special Sunday mass in select malls dedicated to honoring all amazing dads. It’s a moment to reflect, give thanks, and celebrate the heart of the family.

This Father’s Day, let’s go all out for the hero we call Dad. Make it super fun, super exciting, and super worthwhile with all these activities lined up for you and your SuperDad, so don’t miss it! Visit, explore, and follow @SMCityMindpro on social media for more updates, news, and exciting deals. (PR)