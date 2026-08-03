Cenro-Manukan releases rescued, rehabilitated turtle

A RESCUED and rehabilitated Loggerhead Sea Turtle was successfully released back into its natural habitat in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said Monday, August 3, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Loggerhead Sea Turtle was released Sunday, August 2, by personnel of the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, along the shore of Dohinob village, President Manuel A. Roxas, in that province.

The turtle was rescued on Thursday, July 30, after a report from the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte, regarding a distressed marine turtle found swimming toward the shoreline of Upper Inuman village, according to the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The turtle was initially spotted by a resident, Cirilo Orong, and Upper Inuman Village Councilor Reynaldo Silvano, who immediately rescued the turtle and coordinated with concerned authorities.

The turtle was identified as an Olive Ridley Sea Turtle upon assessment by Cenro-Manukan technical personnel.

The turtle weighed approximately 15 kilograms and measured 55 centimeters Curved Carapace Length and 58 centimeters Curved Carapace Width.

“Physical examination revealed that the turtle was very weak and had a deep cut wound on its head, requiring immediate treatment and rehabilitation,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle was brought to the Dohinob Pawikan Hatchery and Rescue Center, where it received proper care, treatment, and monitoring with the assistance of Dr. Sunday Dawn Bagatua of the Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Veterinary Office.

The turtle, after showing significant recovery and being deemed fit for release, was fitted with flipper tags PH1213A (left flipper) and PH1214A (right flipper) before it was successfully sent back into the sea.

The Cenro-Manukan commended the prompt action and environmental stewardship demonstrated by the local residents, Menro-Sindangan, and partner agencies in ensuring the successful rescue, rehabilitation, and release of the marine turtle.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula reiterated its call to the public to promptly report stranded, injured, or distressed marine wildlife to local authorities to support marine biodiversity conservation efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)