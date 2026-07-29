Cenro-Manukan successfully tags, releases female Green Sea Turtle

THE Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Manukan, Zamboanga del Norte, has successfully documented, tagged, and released a female Green Sea Turtle in the coastal waters of that province, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Green Sea Turtle was released Tuesday, July 28, at the coastal waters of Siparok village, Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle was accidentally caught in fishing net and was immediately reported to Cenro-Manukan by Maise Balase, a local resident.

In response, Cenro-Manukan personnel headed by Reynaldo Cuaresma conducted a physical assessment, which confirmed that the turtle was a female Green Sea Turtle.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the turtle measures 48 centimeters in Curved Carapace Length and 46 centimeters in Curved Carapace Width, and was in good physical condition, with no visible signs of injury, disease, or other abnormalities.

"Following the assessment, the turtle was fitted with flipper tags bearing serial numbers PH1212A (left flipper) and PH1211A (right flipper) in accordance with standard marine turtle monitoring protocols before being safely released back into its natural habitat on the same day (Tuesday)," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Cenro-Manukan has commended Balase for his responsible action in promptly reporting the incidental capture of the turtle.

"Such cooperation from coastal communities plays a vital role in safeguarding marine wildlife and strengthening conservation efforts throughout the province," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The release of the turtle Tuesday, July 28, in Jose Dalman, Zamboanga del Norte, came six days after a similar wildlife species was released back to its natural habitat in Zamboanga City.

The sub-adult female Green Sea turtle was released on July 22 in the waters off Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City after it was successfully tagged.

The turtle measured 51 centimeters in carapace length and 47 centimeters in carapace width, with an estimated weight of 12 kilograms.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the assessment further revealed that the turtle had no visible signs of physical injuries and was in good condition, making it suitable for immediate release back into its natural habitat. (SunStar Zamboanga)