Cenro-Siocon releases 69 endangered hawksbill turtle hatchlings

SIXTY-NINE hatchlings of the critically endangered Hawksbill turtle were released back to the sea in Zamboanga del Norte, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the hatchlings were released by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Siocon in Friday, February 13, in Mamad village, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

The DENR said the release followed a report from residents about turtle hatchlings found in Mamad village, Baliguian.

"Personnel from the Conservation and Development Section immediately verified the report and carried out the release in accordance with wildlife handling protocols," the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement.

The release of the hatchlings was conducted in coordination with Mamad Village Councilor Elsa Amper and supported by community members.

The Hawksbill turtle is listed as Critically Endangered under DENR Administrative Order 2019-09 and by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The species faces threats from habitat loss and illegal trade.

The DENR said the activity reflects continuing efforts to strengthen coastal and wildlife protection and public awareness.

The DENR encouraged the public to report marine turtle nesting activities and avoid disturbing nesting sites. (SunStar Zamboanga)