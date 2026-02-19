Census records 7,600 waterbirds in Zamboanga, Isabela cities

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) reported that the annual Asian Waterbird Census recorded an estimated 7,600 individual waterbirds across 11 wetland sites in Zamboanga City and Isabela City, Basilan.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said Thursday, February 19, 2026, that the census was conducted in the two cities from January 3 to 18 this year.

The Asian Waterbird Census is an annual monitoring program across Asia and Australasia that assesses the status and trends of waterbirds and wetlands.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the census was spearheaded by the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)–Zamboanga City as part of the agency’s commitment to wildlife and wetland conservation.

The monitoring covered nine wetland areas in Zamboanga City—Calarian, Sa-az, Vitali, Victoria, Mampang, Tugbungan, Talon-Talon, Buenavista, and Boalan—and two sites in Isabela City: Malamawi and Tabiawan.

A total of 39 waterbird species, including both endemic and migratory birds, were documented during the census, the DENR said.

The annual activity provides data on waterbird population size and trends, contributing to regional and global efforts in bird conservation and wetland protection, according to DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The census was conducted in coordination with the Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR)–Zamboanga City, the Isabela City Environment and Natural Resources Management Office, the Isabela City Agriculture Office, volunteers, and private partners. (SunStar Zamboanga)