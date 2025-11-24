Central Luzon’s 8th most wanted person arrested in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City the eighth most wanted person in Central Luzon, the police said Monday, November 24, 2025.

The Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula did not release the identity of the arrested most wanted person except to say she is a 45-year-old businesswoman.

The police said the businesswoman was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Saturday, November 22, on Panama Drive, Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the businesswoman has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of Estafa through falsification of commercial document, issued by a court in General Tino, Nueva Ecija date February 27, 2023.

The suspect was brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 12 for proper documentation and disposition.

She was arrested by joint team of policemen from General Tinio and Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)