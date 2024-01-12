Central Visayas' most wanted person arrested in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested the number five most wanted person in Central Visayas in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Friday, January 12, 2024.

The local police identified the arrested as Jowel Kadil, 48, a resident of Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

The police said Kadil was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 8:55 p.m. Thursday, January 11, at Faustino Drive in Mampang village.

The police said Kadil has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of frustrated murder with P200,000 recommended bail issued by a court in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on May 22, 2023.

Kadil was place under the temporary custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 7 for proper disposition.