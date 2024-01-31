Central Visayas' most wanted person arrested in Zamboanga del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the most wanted persons in Central Visayas in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur, the police reported Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Arrested was Michael Impanso Torrejas, the number seven most wanted person in Region 7, according to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula.

The police said Torrejas was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at Purok Balite in Baganian village, Tabina, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Torrejas has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rape with no recommended bail issued by a court in Tagbilaran City.

Torrejas was turned over to the custody of the police in Bohol for proper disposition, the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the police forces remain committed to their duty of maintaining the peace and security in the region.

“We will exert efforts to ensure that all persons charged for violation of the law will be brought before the courts. The arrest of Region 7’s Top 7 Most Wanted Person in our AOR (area of responsibility) is a manifestation of the good teamwork and concerted efforts of the police forces in Regions 7 and 9,” Masauding said.

Meanwhile, consolidated data from the Regional Investigation and Detection Management Division of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula revealed that a total of 197 wanted persons have been arrested, including 42 most wanted persons, from January 1 to 30, this year. (SunStar Zamboanga)