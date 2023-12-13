CGASZ receives billeting office from DPWH

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has donated a container van to serve as billeting office of the Coast Guard Air Station Zamboanga (CGASZ).

The Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said in a statement Wednesday, December 13, that the donation of the container van was facilitated by DPWH District Engineer Jul-Arab Kong.

The container van was turned over and inaugurated on Tuesday, December 12. The CGASZ is located at the Zamboanga International Airport.

“This facility aims to reinforce the personnel of CGASZ for a better service on its mandate in its area of responsibilities,” the CGDSWM said.

Aside from Kong, also present during the inauguration were Zamboanga City Vice Mayor Josephine Pareja, and other Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officials based in this city.

The PCG has recently activated the CGASZ to cater to the increasing demand of the maritime community in the performance of the PCG mission and function in this part of the country.

The CGASZ will assist in the arrival and departure of aircraft in Zamboanga City.

The other function of the CGASZ is identified as a strategic location for inter-agency coordination, especially in responding to maritime incidents within Southern Mindanao and Western Mindanao, including Zamboanga Peninsula, and the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)