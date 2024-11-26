CGSO readies for Christmas lights switch-on

PERSONNEL of the City General Services Office (CGSO) are undertaking final touches to their preparations for the ceremonial switch-on of the Christmas lights in City Hall and parks and gardens in Zamboanga City.

Engineer Rene Dela Cruz, CGSO chief, said the ceremonial switch-on, which will be headed by Mayor John Dalipe, is set on set on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Themed “Enchanting Christmas – Christmas in Blooms,” this year’s Christmas display highlights beautiful and colorful flowers that are considered as “metaphors for life’s journey – from bud to bloom – reminding us of the beauty and impermanence inherent in all things.”

Rizamay Basing, assistant CGSO architect, said the centerpiece of the Christmas display was the poinsettias, with the star-shaped petals symbolizing the Star of Bethlehem - Jesus Christ, the symbol of goodwill and community spirit.

The ceremonial switch-on of the City Hall Christmas lights will kick off Christmas Festival 2024 or Festival de Navidad 2024 in Zamboanga City.

The switch-on will be preceded by the City Government Christmas parade.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Dalipe unveiled last weekend the newly rehabilitated BMX and Skate Park at Paseo del Mar, officially opening it for public use.

The park, designed to serve as a venue for local skateboarders and BMX riders to hone their skills, aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among enthusiasts.

Dalipe said the facility will be open and free to all bikers and skaters every Monday to Saturday, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Dalipe expressed his full support for the skateboarding and BMX communities, as this rehabilitated park reflects the city’s vision of fostering inclusivity and camaraderie among youth, offering them a safe and welcoming space to express their passion. (SunStar Zamboanga)