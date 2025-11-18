Checkpoints intensified in Basilan vs illegal logging, criminality

THE 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB) has intensified its checkpoint and route security operations in key areas of Sumisip town in Basilan province in line with the ongoing campaign of the government to curb illegal logging and strengthen peace and order, the military said Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

The 32IB said the troops under Delta Company led by Sergeant Julius Castillon have established strategic checkpoints along possible routes frequently used by trucks and vehicles suspected of transporting illegally cut lumber.

The 32IB said the checkpoints, manned by soldiers and militiamen, also serve as security control points against drug trafficking, smuggling, and other criminal activities.

The task of the troops is to ensure that all vehicles passing through are properly inspected to prevent the movement of illegally cut forest products and deter lawless elements from using the route for illicit activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32IB, emphasized that the initiative aligns with the unit’s broader mission of preserving peace, protecting natural resources, and maintaining public safety.

Maghuyop said the proactive efforts are part of their continuous commitment to safeguard the Basileños and ensure the stability of the communities they serve.

“Our troops remain vigilant in enforcing measures that not only prevent environmental crimes such as illegal logging but also strengthen our fight against drugs and other forms of criminality,” he added.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman has issued on November 13 Executive Order No. 19, series of 2025, creating Sagip Kalikasan, establishing a comprehensive provincial framework to fuse environmental protection and natural resource management with sustainable livelihood development through the “Kabuhayang Makakalikasan” (Eco-Friendly Livelihood) Agenda.

Hataman said the mechanism is essential for preserving the resources of Basilan against illegal and unsustainable practices, ensuring both ecological balance and economic stability.

He said the core objectives of Sagip Kalikasan are to strengthen enforcement of environmental laws; promote reforestation, watershed management, and coastal or marine conservation; integrate eco-friendly livelihood programs like agro-forestry, organic agriculture, and eco-tourism for local communities; and, foster strong partnerships across all sectors.

Meanwhile, Maghuyop said his command, in collaboration with the Local Government Units, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Philippine National Police, and other law enforcement agencies, will sustain security operations to ensure the campaign against illegal activities remains firm and effective across its area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)