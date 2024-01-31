Child exploitation victim rescued, suspect arrested

AUTHORITIES have rescued a child and arrested a suspect in a law enforcement operation against online sexual exploitation and abuse of children in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

The local police said the child was rescued while the suspect was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant to search, seize and examine computer data around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, January 30, at Wingo Subdivision in Sta. Maria village, Zamboanga City.

The police withheld the identity, including the gender of the rescued child, a minor, and identified the arrested suspect as Joseph Ramirez, of legal age, and a resident of Wingo Subdivision.

The police said the victim was turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office for custody, assessment, evaluation and further recommended for medical check-up.

The suspect was placed under the custody of Zamboanga City Police Station 7 for booking procedure and proper disposition, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)