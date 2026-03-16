Child exploiter arrested in Iligan cybercrime operation

LAWMEN have arrested a 22-year-old individual for child exploitation in a law enforcement cybercrime operation in Iligan City, the police said Monday, March 16, 2026.

The police identified the suspect through his alias as Alodia, who was arrested in a cybercrime operation around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Tubod village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

The police said Alodia has a standing warrant of arrest for violations of the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act issued by a court in Iligan City.

During the operation, the operatives recovered several electronic devices and digital storage materials believed to be linked to the offense.

The police said that an on-site digital forensic examination conducted by cybercrime investigators confirmed the presence of multiple child sexual abuse or exploitation materials, which led to the suspect's immediate arrest.

The cybercrime operation was conducted in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials, and the Department of Justice Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Force.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Iligan City Police Office for documentation and inquest proceedings. (SunStar Zamboanga)