Christmas celebration in Basilan ‘peaceful’

THE Christmas celebration in the province of Basilan was generally peaceful.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, made the declaration on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, for which he thanked all law enforcement units and the civilian populace for their support and cooperation throughout the merriest season of the year.

"Tuloy-tuloy na ang progreso at masusustain na natin ang kapayapaan dito as Basilan (Progress continues and we can sustain peace here in Basilan)," Luzon said.

Just less than six months as the brigade commander, Luzon took pride in the many accomplishments and improvements in the peace and security of Basilan as criminality has significantly dropped.

He was confident the present situation can be sustained and improved further with the support of all stakeholders, most importantly the local government units and their leaders. (SunStar Zamboanga)