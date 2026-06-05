CIDG arrests 4, seizes P1.4-M smuggled gasoline

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized around P1.4 million worth of smuggled petroleum products in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported.

In a report to Police Brigadier General Robert Morico II, CIDG director, Police Colonel Rosel Encarnacion, CIDG Regional Field Unit-9 chief, said the shipment of petroleum products was seized around 11:45 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2026, in Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

Encarnacion identified the four arrested individuals through their aliases as Jay, Ran, Hael, and Mark, residents of Isabela City, Basilan and Indanan, Sulu, respectively.

Encarnacion said the four individuals were caught while engaged in the trading and sale of petroleum products without the required license and authority from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Seized during the law enforcement operation were 700 containers of gasoline worth P1,497,600 and two motorboats locally known as "jungkong".

He said that under Batas Pambansa Bilang (BP) 33, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the necessary license or authority, and Presidential Decree 1865, which amended BP 33, to curb illegal activities in the petroleum and Liquefied Petroleum Gas industries.

The CIDG leadership commends Encarnacion and the CIDG Special Operations Teams-9 (RSOT-9) led by Police Major Joseph Severino, for the successful law enforcement operation.

The operation underscores the CIDG's commitment in eradicating illegal operations of petroleum products. (SunStar Zamboanga)