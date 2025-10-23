CIDG arrests Abu Sayyaf member in Basilan

LAWMEN have arrested a member of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Basilan province in an intensified law enforcement operation, the police said Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the arrested ASG member as alias Atong, a resident Tuburan Proper village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

The CIDG said Atong was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest on Monday, October 20, in Tuburan proper village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul.

The CIDG said Atong has a standing warrant of arrest for murder issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated April 11, 2023.

Atong is an alleged member of ASG since 2010, operating in Zamboanga and Basilan areas, according to the CIDG.

As backgrounder, the CIDG said that on March 1, 2016 in Zamboanga City, Atong, together with a male co-accused on board a motorcycle, shot and killed a male victim.

After the issuance of the arrest warrant, Atong left Zamboanga and went into hiding in Basilan to evade arrest.

During the law enforcement operation, the members of the arresting team recovered an M16 rifle with ammunition, and one bandolier from the possession of Atong. (SunStar Zamboanga)