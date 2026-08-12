CIDG arrests gunrunner, seizes 2 Carbine rifles

AUTHORITIES arrested an individual and seized two high-powered firearms in a law enforcement operation in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The CIDG-Maguindanao Provincial Field Unit (CIDG-MPFU) said the arrested individual is an adult male who is allegedly involved in gunrunning activity in Maguindanao del Sur province.

The CIDG-MPFU said the suspect was arrested in an entrapment operation around 5 p.m. Monday, August 10, in Salbo village, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The CIDG-MPFU said seized from the suspect were two unlicensed rifles—M4A1 Carbines.

The arrested suspect was caught delivering and selling two rifles without the necessary permits and licenses authorizing him to own, possess, and trade the firearms.

The weapons seized are also not duly registered, the CIDG-MPFU said.

The arrested suspect will be charged for violations of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), Omnibus Election Code of the Philippines, since a gun ban is in effect in Maguindanao del Sur in line with the forthcoming Bangsamoro first parliamentary election on September 14 this year. (SunStar Zamboanga)