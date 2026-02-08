CIDG confiscates P2.9-M smuggled cigarettes in Sulu

LAWMEN seized some P2.9 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in a law enforcement operation in the province of Sulu, the police said.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit-9 (CIDG-RFU-9) said the smuggled cigarettes were seized around 11:09 p.m. Thursday, February 5, in Kajatian village, Indanan, Sulu.

The CIDG said no one was arrested as the smuggled cigarettes were abandoned by the supposed owner or shipper upon sensing the arrival of the lawmen.

The CIDG said seized were 56 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated market value of P2.9 million.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were taken to the CIDG Sulu Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition.

The smuggled cigarettes were seized by joint CIDG personnel and policemen from the Indanan Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)