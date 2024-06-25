City buys aluminum boats for flood-prone villages

THE Zamboanga City Government has purchased 10 aluminum boats with trailers worth P3 million as part of the preparation for the coming La Niña phenomenon to hit the country.

The aluminum boats were distributed on Monday, June 24, to flood-prone villages that include Cabaluay, Curuan, Guiwan, Putik, Sangali, Santa Maria, Talisayan, Tetuan, Tugbungan, and Tumaga.

Mayor John Dalipe, who heads the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), urged the recipient villages to maximize the use of the equipment to save lives and properties in times of emergencies.

Dalipe, who led the distribution of the aluminum boats, said the City Government will continuously intensify measures to mitigate the impact of La Niña.

Dalipe said the boats were purchased with funds under the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) of 2022.

Each unit costs P300,000 and is equipped with six life jackets, two paddles and 50 meters water rescue rope.

Senator Francis Tolentino, who is in the city to oversee the conduct of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games-Mindanao Leg, joined Dalipe during the turnover ceremony held in front of City Hall.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration expects the La Niña phenomenon to arrive during the months of July, August, and September, this year. (SunStar Zamboanga)