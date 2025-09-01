City Government employees now covered by Maxicare Health Plan

THE new health program under Maxicare Health Corporation of the Zamboanga City Government officially took effect on Sunday, August 31, 2025, providing inpatient and emergency care coverage to employees.

The officers of the Zamboanga City Government Employees Association (ZCGEA) made the announcement during the flag ceremony Monday, September 1, citing the importance of the program in ensuring better healthcare access for employees.

The ZCGEA said the plan provides a Maximum Benefit Limit (MBL) of P80,000 per illness per year, covering in patient and emergency services.

Outpatient care is not yet included, as Zamboanga City remains classified under a high-risk category, which limits the availability of broader coverage options.

To address this gap, the ZCGEA officers are actively working to secure the Health Management Organization (HMO) plan with outpatient coverage by early next year.

Additionally, members may already avail themselves of medical services at Doctor's Hospital, West Metro Medical Center, Ciudad Medical de Zamboanga, Premier Medical Center and Brent Hospital and Colleges Inc.

The ZCGEA also expressed gratitude to the City Legal Office and the Finance Committee for their guidance during the evaluation and selection process, which led to Maxicare being chosen for its higher benefit limit, trusted service, record and legal compliance.

The ZCGEA officers on Monday met with Mayor Khymer Olaso to discuss their programs, plans and vision for the welfare of the workforce as well as his approval for the initiative. (SunStar Zamboanga)